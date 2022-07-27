Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Sesame Ginger and Spicy Shrimp Salad

Posted: July 27, 2022

f you are thinking it’s too hot to cook this week, consider a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week, and is offering a special on Friday and Saturday only: Sesame Ginger and Spicy Shrimp Salad with red peppers, scallions, sweet snap peas, lettuce, cabbage and fried wontons topped with delicious sesame ginger dressing. 

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

 

