Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Spicy Shrimp Tacos

This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Spicy Shrimp Tacos with lime cilantro crema and mango salsa. Served on flour or corn tortillas .
The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday,
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
