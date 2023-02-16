Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special Friday and Saturday this week — Shrimp Tacos

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week. Chef Scotty is offering the following special on Friday and Saturday only: Shrimp tacos with fresh pineapple mango salsa on flour tortillas.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
