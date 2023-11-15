Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special — a fresh Pacific Cod Fish Burger

This week, the special being served from Scotty’s Food Truck is a fresh Pacific Cod Fish Burger. It comes with lightly breaded fillets on a toasted bun, served with a spicy cabbage slaw, and sweet potato or French fries.

Scotty’s will be closed this Thursday, Nov. 16, and also on Thursday and Friday next week for Thanksgiving.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Friday and Saturday only this week

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.