Sponsor spotlight: Scratch Distillery releases its 4th whiskey product 

Cask Strength Edmonds Own Whiskey is our single-barrel straight whiskey made from a beautiful, old-world grain mash bill of 45% Spelt, 23% Millet, 23% White Winter Wheat, 9% Malted Barley. This unique blend of grains is sourced from nearby Skagit Valley. After mash, fermentation and distillation, this whiskey has been aged in new American oak for four years. In bottle at 110 proof. 240 bottles produced from this barrel #12.

Enjoy the wonderful nose of carmelized brown sugar, with a distictive absence of any burn. Rich warm flavors of caramel, honey and dark chocolate swirl on the palate. Finishes with dark cherry, nutmeg and warmth.

If you visit Scratch’s tasting room, you can try this new Whiskey, as well as three other spirits from our 25 other liqueurs, vodkas, gins, brandies, or aquavits in a tasting flight. Open Thursdays/Fridays 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays/Sundays 2-6 p.m.

www.scratchspirits.com