Sponsor spotlight: Scratch Distillery Rum — a testament to artisan craftsmanship

In the world of spirits, rum holds a special place. Its rich history, diverse flavor profiles, and cultural significance make it a beloved drink for many. Of the few Northwest producers of this sugar cane-derived spirit, Scratch Distillery has carved out a niche for itself that commands attention and appreciation from rum aficionados and casual drinkers alike.

Founded with the philosophy of creating spirits from scratch, Scratch Distillery exemplifies the artisan approach to distillation. Let us delve into what makes Scratch Distillery’s rum stand out.

Scratch Distillery is a small, independent distillery known for its dedication to handcrafting spirits in small batches. Their attention to detail and commitment to using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible is evident in the quality of their rum.

At its core, Scratch Distillery’s process is about transparency and purity. The distillery prides itself on starting from the very basics – from mashing the raw ingredients to distilling, aging, and bottling – everything is done in-house. This level of involvement ensures that each batch of rum is a reflection of the distillery’s stringent standards for quality. While Kim Karrick is the founder and master distiller at Scratch, Scratch rum is the creative inspiration of Scratch distiller and plant manager Jeff Eigenraam.

Our silver rum begins with organic, sustainably sourced, Panela, hand cut and cooked sugar cane. Scratch Rum is intentionally fermented and distilled to highlight the notes of vanilla, banana and other tropical fruit. It boasts a clean, crisp profile perfect for cocktails. No sugar added. Scratch Rum is bottled at 80 proof, and is to be savored in any number of cocktails, but is also easy to sip neat.

Scratch Aged Rum is in the barrel, and may be available by the end of 2024. We are happy with a recent barrel sample and expect complexity and depth from the final product. Scratch also plans to explore a spiced or flavored rum later this year.

Scratch Distillery’s rum is not just another spirit; it’s a labor of love, a product of meticulous craftsmanship, and a beacon of sustainable production practices. Scratch rum was awarded a Gold medal just three months ago by Sip Northwest Best of the NW annual competition. The distillery’s dedication to quality and authenticity has established it as a distinctive voice in the northwest’s craft rum conversation. Whether you’re a rum connoisseur or a curious newcomer, Scratch Distillery’s newest offering promises a genuine taste of artisanal innovation.

As the distillery continues to build on its reputation and explore new horizons, its rum remains a testament to the enduring appeal of handcrafted spirits. With each sip of Scratch Distillery Rum, one is not just enjoying a drink but participating in a legacy of quality and creativity that will likely resonate for years to come. Scratch has mashed, fermented and distilled over 25 spirits for your enjoyment, including vodkas, gins, whiskeys, aquavits and liqueurs.

Visit Scratch’s tasting room and explore with a tasting flight or cocktail.

Scratch Distillery

190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-673-7046