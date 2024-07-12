Sponsor spotlight: Scratch Distillery turns nine years old

Scratch Distillery in Edmonds is gearing up for an exciting Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, July 13 from 2-7 p.m. They invite you to join in the fun and enjoy some fantastic specials they have lined up for the occasion. Not only will there be amazing deals, but there will also be some great prizes up for grabs.

During the celebration, if you buy a bottle of their fabulous spirits, you can take home a special selection in-stock T-shirt as well. Plus, for every $50 you spend, your name will be entered into a raffle for some fantastic prizes. You could win a GINiology at Home, which is your very own personalized gin recipe. Or, how about a private tour and tasting for six people? And if that’s not enough, there’s also the chance to win a fabulous Cocktailer’s gift basket!

In addition to the specials and prizes, Scratch Distillery will be offering $9 tasting flights and $9 Ballard Bridge cocktails throughout the celebration.

Don’t miss out on all the excitement at Scratch Distillery as they celebrate their anniversary with amazing specials, prizes, and delicious cocktails. It’s sure to be a blast!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. In the month of July, Scratch Distillery is trying out some new extended hours for their tasting room. They will now be staying open slightly later on Fridays and Saturdays: Thursday 4-6 p.m, Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 2-7 p.m. and Sunday 2-6 p.m.

190 Sunset Avenue South Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-673-7046