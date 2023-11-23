Sponsor spotlight: Scratch Distillery’s Pepper Flavored Vodka — and a favorite recipe

Pepper Flavored Vodka

80 Proof / 40% ABV / 750 mL

In late August every year, we travel fresh grilled hatch peppers from New Mexico, and within a day, we infuse these lovely, smokey, spicy peppers into our wheat vodka. (Bolder than our our previous pepper-infused vodka). Our Hatch Chile Vodka aka Scratch Pepper Vodka — it’s amazing in a Bloody Mary, Margarita, our Pepper-Berry Gimlet, or our Smoked Sage Southie (on the menu now).

Whether Bryan and Kim make a trip to Sante Fe personally, or enlist the help of friends that spend part of the year in Sante Fe to bring the peppers back to us, it’s always something to look forward to at the end of summer. Our favorite recipe:

Smoked Sage Southie

Smoked pepper, lemon juice and sage simple syrup.

Servings: 1 person

Equipment

Shaker with strainer

Ingredients

2 ounce Scratch Pepper Vodka

1 ounce Fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 ounce Sage simple syrup

1 Sage leaf garnish

Instructions

Shake vodka, juice, syrup with ice then strain into coupe glass.

Garnish with sage leaf.

