Sponsor spotlight: Seafood on the go at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday

As the warmer weather continues, it’s a good time for takeout from Scotty’s Food Truck. They’ll be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week.
Menu favorites include jumbo shrimp tacos, fish and chips or their made-for-summer Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.