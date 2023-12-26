Sponsor spotlight: Seeking museum store manager with a passion for art and retail

Are you passionate about art and retail? Do you enjoy working with volunteers and customers? Do you have excellent management and communication skills? If so, you might be the perfect fit for the Museum Store Manager role at Cascadia Art Museum!

Cascadia Art Museum is a vibrant cultural institution that showcases the art and design of the Northwest from the late 19th century to the 1970s. The museum store offers a curated selection of books, gifts, jewelry and more that reflect the museum’s mission and exhibitions.

As the Museum Store Manager, you will be responsible for:

Supervising, training and motivating the museum store staff and volunteers

Managing the daily operations of the store, including inventory, merchandising, sales and customer service

Collaborating with the museum store buyer to select and order products that align with the museum’s brand and vision

Developing and implementing strategies to increase store revenue and profitability

Ensuring compliance with museum policies and procedures, as well as local, state, and federal regulations

Creating a welcoming and engaging environment for museum visitors and store customers

To be successful in this role, you will need:

A minimum of three years of retail management experience, preferably in a museum or cultural setting

A bachelor’s degree in art, business or a related field, or equivalent combination of education and experience

A strong knowledge of and interest in art and design, especially of the Northwest region

A customer-oriented and service-driven attitude, with excellent interpersonal and communication skills

A high level of professionalism, integrity and accountability

A flexible and adaptable work style, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and point-of-sale systems

Availability to work weekends, holidays and special events as needed

The Museum Store Manager is a full-time, salaried position that reports to the Executive Director and works closely with the Director of Operations, museum store buyer and volunteers. The pay range is $20-$23 per hour, depending on qualifications and experience. The museum offers a competitive benefits package, including health insurance, retirement plan, paid time off and museum membership.

If you are interested in joining the Cascadia team, please email your resume and a cover letter to sally@cascadiaartmuseum.org by Jan. 15, 2024. Please include “Museum Store Manager” in the subject line.