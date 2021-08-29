Sponsor spotlight: Shop Ginny’s Girls Pickers Sales – not your everyday estate sale

As your premiere local estate sale company, Ginny’s Girls takes pride in staging homes to have that boutique charm for shoppers to enjoy during their visit. While our team has the skill and experience needed to take any packed home and transform it, we also appreciate the fun of a good old fashioned “picker” sale.

A picker sale is a less-traditional way of holding an estate sale. Typically, none of the items are inventoried or tagged with a price. Shoppers can dig through any room, box, closet or drawer that is designated as part of the sale. Prices are then given on the spot! Talk about a treasure hunt! Below are a few sample photos from our upcoming picker sale this week.

Join us this Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 2 at our Madison Park Pickers Sale! All of the details can be found at the link here.

While these kinds of sales are fun for many people, we do advise that shoppers be prepared to get dirty, move objects on their own, and dress with safety in mind.

Ginny’s Girls Estate Services is always happy to chat about your potential project, whether it’s move management services, estate sales, or both. Give us a call today to get started.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

425-239-8746