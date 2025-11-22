Sponsor spotlight: Shop local this holiday season with jewelry gifts from Cline Jewelers

The holiday season is upon us, and the Seattle area is settling into the coziest time of year. Twinkling lights, hot chocolate, and family gatherings keep us feeling warm inside, but perhaps the best and most meaningful aspect of the holiday season is giving gifts to our loved ones. There’s nothing better than watching a friend or relative’s face light up as they unwrap a sweet, meaningful gift.

This season, spread joy beyond the gift bags by shopping local! By making the simple decision to buy gifts from local businesses, you . Locally owned businesses remind us that buying gifts can be more than just a transaction, but a connection, too. We caught up with local mainstay Cline Jewelers to discuss the importance of shopping small, and what buying from an Edmonds business can do for both our economy and for you.

Every Sparkle Has a Story

Shopping local is about more than handing over your credit card, it’s about creating stories and memories with those in your community. “One thing about serving our community as a local business for so long is that many of our clients have been with us for years,” says store owner Andy Cline. ”We’ve had people come to us for engagement rings, then wedding rings, then anniversary gifts. We’ve watched families grow. Watching our clients go through these special life milestones forges what I think is a very special and personal connection.” And that’s a connection that you just can’t get when shopping online or at a big box store, where the sellers don’t know anything about you or your loved ones.

Getting to know your local jeweler has plenty of perks! “When you visit us, and especially if you come back for more visits over time, we start to get an idea of what styles you love,” says Cline. “We can make personalized suggestions for you. And if you ever want custom jewelry made in the future, we can use that personal knowledge to build a special, individualized piece for you.

‘Tis the Season to Shop Local

Beyond the personal benefits, shopping local supports your local economy. Every dollar you spend at a small business in your area has a broader impact that reverberates through the community over time. Your purchase supports the owner of the business, who can then pay their employees, and everyone who works in the store can then spend that money throughout the local area. That creates a lasting, positive effect for you and your neighbors.

“Buying from a small, family-owned business like ours is a decision that benefits the whole community,” says Andy Cline. “And whether or not you decide to shop with us, we also hope you’ll support some of the other fantastic stores and restaurants here in Edmonds this holiday season.” Look around and you’ll realize you don’t have to leave town to get great gifts for everyone on your list this year.

The Gift of Meaning

This holiday season, trends aren’t about consumerism and convenience. They’re about intentionality and meaning. As Americans, and especially members of younger generations, make conscious shifts toward mindful consumption, they come to appreciate those well thought-out gifts more and more. “Rather than purchasing something for a fleeting trend, jewelry gifts last a long, long time,” says Andy Cline. “These days, I see a lot of people coming to me because they want to give their loved ones something that makes a personal, emotional impression.”

Another perk of jewelry? You’ll likely be giving your loved one a gift that few other people have. “The nature of fine jewelry is that it isn’t mass-produced, so you won’t find thousands and thousands of people walking around wearing the same piece,” says Cline. “It’s a great gift for someone who likes to be a true individual. That’s something I see often, especially with younger clients. They love to stand out.”

Andy Cline adds that jewelry gifts have the benefit of carrying their own, inherent meaning. “Fine jewelry always comes with its own story and its own symbolism. Whether you’re buying a ring with a gemstone that has a special symbolism for your loved one, or a personalized initial necklace for a younger relative, jewelry captures those sentiments that other gifts can’t always capture.”

The Holidays Mean More When You Shop Local

These days, the holidays can feel rushed and commercial. Sometimes, it even feels like they’ve lost some of their magic. Shopping locally is a great way to slow down and reconnect with what matters. When you choose to shop local, especially from a local jeweler, you’re giving more than a present. You’re passing along a story, supporting your community, and offering your loved one a gift imbued with meaning.

So this season, as you search for a gift that will light up their world, pay us a visit at Cline Jewelers here in the heart of Edmonds, Washington. We’re here to show you that the most radiant gifts are the ones that shine closest to home.