Sponsor spotlight: Shop trending vintage styles on a budget at Ginny’s Girls Estate Sales    

Vintage clothing is more popular than ever, and the trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down. These styles are seen in almost every retail clothing store, and authentic vintage clothing is becoming a prized novelty. We love the concept of thrifting and reusing clothing! But have you seen some of the high prices at your local vintage clothing stores? Ouch.

Local estate sales are an excellent way to continue scoring those authentic vintage pieces while staying on your budget! Ginny’s Girls often hosts estate sales packed with vintage clothing selling at a fraction of the price you would find in a retail shop.

Anna Cooke, our amazing project manager and clothing specialist, says “I love nothing more than going through a time capsule closet full of treasures! Y2K and early 2000s clothing is even now considered vintage to the younger generation.”

Our estate sales with a solid selection of vintage clothing tend to bring a large crowd. And we love the enthusiasm shoppers have when they bring home a piece they love at the right price.

Ginny’s is always looking out for those popular styles with shoppers in mind. “Vintage denim, flannel, prom dresses, leather everything, letterman jackets, cowboy boots, we love it all! I myself have a particular fondness for 1960s and 1970s styles, but can appreciate all things vintage for the impeccable craftmanship that we don’t see in the modern day,” says Anna.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services