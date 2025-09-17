Sponsor spotlight: Shrimp Caesar Salad the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Dive into a delectable delight with the Shrimp Caesar Salad at Scotty’s Food Truck.
• Generous amount of succulent shrimp
• Crisp romaine lettuce
• Scotty’s signature Caesar dressing
• Freshly grated parmesan cheese
• Crunchy croutons tossed to perfection
Indulge in the ultimate Caesar salad experience. The combination of juicy shrimp, crunchy romaine and homemade Caesar dressing is simply irresistible. Each bite is a flavor explosion that will leave you craving more.
Scotty’s will be at 5 Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 11-13.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.