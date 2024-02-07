Sponsor spotlight: Shrimp Tacos the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week, Scotty’s Food Truck is featuring a taste-tempting special — Shrimp Tacos. Crispy shrimp is served on warm flour tortillas, topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro cream, chipotle and mango salsa.
The truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.