Sponsor spotlight: Shrimp tacos the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck: shrimp tacos on flour tortillas with pineapple pico de gallo, lime and avocado crema with cabbage slaw.

Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.