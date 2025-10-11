Sponsor spotlight: Simple flu season tips for seniors — 8 everyday health habits

The arrival of fall also marks the start of flu season. Typically running from October through May, staying healthy takes a little extra care during this time – especially for older adults. Seniors face higher risks from the flu, not only because of age-related changes to the immune system but also because the flu can worsen existing health conditions like diabetes, COPD or heart disease. Symptoms such as fever, body aches and fatigue may hit harder and linger longer for older adults. That’s why proactive measures are key.

The Seniors Helping Seniors team wants you to feel your best during flu season. With the right support and a few everyday healthy habits, you can limit your exposure and stay healthier all season long. Keep reading to discover our top tips for seniors to build healthy habits this flu season.

8 Healthy Habits Seniors Can Start This Flu Season

When it comes to staying healthy during flu season, prevention is your strongest defense. If you do begin experiencing symptoms like fever, chills or cough, it’s always important to check in with your doctor. But by building a few simple additions into your daily routine, seniors can reduce the spread of germs and lower their chances of catching seasonal illnesses.

We’ve rounded up eight everyday habits that are simple, practical, and easy for older adults and their Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver to work into daily life.

Wash Your Hands, Often! : Frequent handwashing with warm water and soap is one of the simplest, most effective ways to keep germs away.

Fill Your Plate with Immune-Boosters: Eat a nutrient-rich diet filled with fruits, vegetables and whole grains. A Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver can prepare healthy meals that make it easier to get the vitamins you need.

Wipe Down Frequently Handled Items: Things like eyeglasses, hearing aids, doorknobs and remote controls can collect germs quickly. Regularly wiping them down keeps your space cleaner.

Keep Tissues Handy: Carrying tissues with you prevents spreading germs to yourself or others. Also remind yourself to keep your hands away from your face whenever possible.

Let in Some Fresh Air: Fresh air helps reduce the concentration of germs indoors. When the weather allows, opening doors and windows for just 10 minutes of airflow a day makes a difference.

Avoid Crowds When Possible: Choosing off-peak hours for grocery trips or appointments helps minimize exposure. Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers are happy to run errands or provide safe transportation when needed.

Incorporate Gentle Movement into Your Day: Movement supports both physical and mental health. Try light exercise throughout the day, even if it’s only a few minutes at a time.

Listen to Your Body: If something feels off, don’t wait to call your doctor. Staying current on vaccines and medications is another vital step, and Seniors Helping Seniors caregivers are happy to assist with reminders and transportation to appointments.

Helping Seniors Stay Healthy, One Caring Connection at a Time

As flu season peaks, it’s important for seniors to remember that small steps can make a big impact on overall health. Small daily choices like practicing good hygiene, eating nutrient-rich meals, and taking preventative measures are all powerful tools in fighting off illness.

Having the extra support of a Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver makes these habits easier to maintain. From keeping your home tidy and sanitized, to preparing nourishing meals, running errands during less busy hours, or providing a safe ride to the doctor, our caregivers make staying healthy during flu season less stressful and more manageable.

‘Pumpkin to Talk About’ Parfaits: Mini Pumpkin Pie Tarts

October is the perfect time to enjoy all things pumpkin, and this recipe makes it easy to savor the season without turning on the oven. These parfaits are light, creamy and fun to layer — a sweet little project to do with a friend while sharing stories and laughter.

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin puree

1 box instant vanilla pudding mix + 2 cups milk

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup whipped topping

Crushed graham crackers

Directions: