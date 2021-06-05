Sponsor spotlight: Simple ways to brighten your home’s exterior

With longer and warmer days ahead, now is the perfect time to brighten up your home’s exterior. Keeping your lawn trim and yard tidy is a good start, but there are other opportunities to boost your home’s curb appeal. For example, adding new exterior lighting options or putting a fresh coat of paint on your front door are a few easy, low-cost ways to update your home’s appearance. Here are other ideas to give your home a fresh new look.

Upgrade Your Front Door

A new door can make all the difference in modernizing your home’s appearance. A common material choice is a wood door, but fiberglass doors are gaining in popularity due to its low maintenance, durability, and affordability. Fiberglass doors can be painted or stained so you can put your own personal touch on your entryway. Purchasing a new door isn’t the only option. If you choose to paint your front door, make sure you choose an exterior paint so the color can withstand the elements and is mold resistant.

Modernize Your House Numbers

The most important thing to remember when updating your house numbers is to make sure they are easily visible and readable. While house numbers come in all different types of shapes and materials, select a set that will withstand the elements and won’t rust over time. When it comes to making a color choice, it’s best to choose numbers that contrast with your home’s exterior for increased visibility. If you’re not sure exactly where to place the numbers, find a spot outside your home where your eyes are immediately focus, which is generally right next to your front door.

Light Up Your Home

A simple cleaning of current fixtures and upgrading light bulbs can make a difference to your home’s exterior at night. Most modern homes have a mixture of exterior lights to set the mood of a home. Pathway lights are a practical addition to ensure walkways are easily seen at night. Entry lights are important for safety and security and can add a stylish look to your doorway. If you want to show off the architectural structure of your home, landscape lighting is a popular choice. In general, outdoor LED lighting is the best option because of its longevity and ability to omit a warm and inviting illumination.

Add Personal Touches

Outdoor accessories can polish off your home’s exterior. Replacing your doormat is a simple way to refresh your entryway. The best doormats are made of materials that are resistant to water and mold. If you have room in your entryway, a few chairs or a bench can also add an outdoor element for entertaining. If you’re shopping for outdoor furniture on a budget, the best time to find discounted items is at the end of the summer, just in time for fall!

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.