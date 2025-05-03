Sponsor spotlight: Sno-Isle Libraries events bring Community Read Selection to life

Community members have connected over the 2025 Sno-Isle Reads Together selected title, Accordion Eulogies by Noé Álvarez. The critically acclaimed memoir takes readers on a journey into Mexico to repair a severed family lineage, told through the surprising history of the accordion.

This month, Sno-Isle libraries will provide fun complementary programs to dig into the themes and cultures explored in the book. Enjoy music and dance performances, meet the author, tell your family’s story and more!

Meet Sno-Isle Reads Together Author Noé Álvarez (Arlington)

Saturday, May 10, 2-4 p.m.

Conversation partner: Enrique Cerna, Pacific Northwest journalist

Musical performance by Mariachi Mexico

Register online

Meet Sno-Isle Reads Together Author Noé Álvarez (Online events)

Spanish: Thursday, May 8, 6-7 p.m., register online

English: Thursday, May 15, 6-7 p.m., register online

Food for Thought Online Book Group – “Accordion Eulogies: A Memoir of Music, Migration, and Mexico” and “Mi Cocina”

Thursday, May 8, 7-9 p.m.

Online event, register online

Series: Uncover Family History with the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

Thursday, May 8, 15, 22 and 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Brier Library

Herencias Mexicanas Dance Performance

Saturday, May 10, 3- 3:45 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Library

Telling Your Story: the Art and Craft of Memoir with Peter Bacho

Tuesday, May 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Online event, register online

Argentinian Bandoneon Performance by Ben Thomas

Saturday, May 24, 2-3 p.m.

Lynnwood Library

Create an Accordion Art Book

Saturday, May 31, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Mariner Library

~ ~ ~ ~

Join the conversation! Accordion Eulogies by Noé Álvarez is available at local libraries as an eBook, audiobook, and physical copy.

