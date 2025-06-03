Sponsor spotlight: Soak up a Sno-Isle summer

Make it a summer to remember with help from your library! Settle in with sensational reads. Attend sizzling events. Or, get out and explore. Adventure is in season—get started with your library card.
A Summer of Stories
Pack your beach bag with the ultimate page-turners. Enjoy standout summer audiobooks and perfect summer reading escapes, whether you’re lounging poolside, splashing at the coast or unwinding by the campfire.
Reading and relaxing at home? Fire up the grill with cookbooks that will help you achieve barbecue brilliance, then cool down indoors with movies based on books.
Kids and teens, read with us this summer to get a free book. Level up your reading game as you log 10 hours. Every page gets you closer to victory — all reading counts!
Make a Splash with Summer Events
Bust boredom with exciting events for all ages. Stop by for crafts, games, performances, and more fun under the sun!
Photo Group: Monday, June 16, 6 p.m. – Lynnwood Library
Learn photography basics, new techniques, how to display your photographs, and more. For adults and teens.
Alex Zerbe’s Zaniac Comedy Show: Wednesday, June 18, 2 p.m. – Edmonds Library
Jaws will drop and eyes will pop as Alex juggles bowling balls, flaming torches, and more. For kids.
Tabletop Roleplay Game Drop-In: Friday, June 20, 3 p.m. – Mariner Library
Join us for an afternoon of Tabletop Roleplay Games. All experience levels are welcome. For tweens and teens.
Make It Tuesday: Clothespin Creations: Tuesday, July 8, 3 p.m. – Mill Creek Library
Create magnets, animals, or whatever you can dream up! Materials provided. For kids and tweens.
Pigeons Are Not Pesty: Thursday, July 10, 2 p.m. – Lynnwood Library
Master birder Connie Sidles opens a window into the wondrous world of these amazing birds. For adults.
Hit the Trail to Summer Fun
Headed out? Borrow a Discover Pass for two weeks from your library to enjoy Washington’s state parks and wildlife areas.
Check out recommendations for family-friendly hikes and guides for hiking the northwest. There are so many things to do and places to explore; plan the perfect staycation.
Wherever summer takes you—campground, coastline, or cozy reading nook—your library is along for the ride. Dive into all the library has to offer!
Get a library card today.
