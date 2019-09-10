Sponsor spotlight: Soundview School presents Partners in Parenting series

Soundview School is sponsoring Partners in Parenting, a series of three public speakers on three different nights presented to educate ourselves and our community.

These events are free and open to the public; registration strongly recommended (see below). 425-778-8572

October 17, 2019 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

David Quinn, Art and Education

What can we say about our friend and colleague David Quinn? He began acting at the age of 4 on Sesame Street. He was the host of 3-2-1 Contact. He is an International Baccalaureate Coordinator. He hosted the TV series “I Have AIDS, A Teenager’s Story” with noted AIDS advocate, Ryan White. He is erudite, compelling, and really a nice guy. (And he founded Allrecipes.com.) Don’t miss this one.

______________

February 13, 2020 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Brock Eide, The Dyslexic Advantage

Did you know that many successful architects, lawyers, and engineers had difficulties learning to read and write as children? Author of The Dyslexic Advantage: Unlocking the Hidden Potential of the Dyslexic Brain, Dr. Eide offers invaluable insight into the challenges and gifts of dyslexia. Learn how 20% of people — individuals with dyslexia — share a unique learning style that can create advantages in a classroom, at a job, or at home.

______________

April 16, 2020 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Kari Santos and a Teen Panel from Planned Parenthood

Parents are the primary sexuality educators of their children. It can often feel challenging to even think of how to approach having these conversations with your kids. These are very common concerns. Who better to address some of these concerns than teens themselves, who are often on the receiving end of these conversations? This is will be a rare opportunity to ask difficult questions in a safe space.

______________

To register for free, please go to www.soundview.org/partners-in-parenting or call 425-778-8572

Soundview School

6515 196th St.S.W.

Lynnwood, WA