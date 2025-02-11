Sponsor spotlight: Sphinx Virtuosi brings an immersive classical music experience to Edmonds

Edmonds Center for the Arts invites you to a unique and immersive classical musical experience on Feb. 27 with world-renowned ensemble Sphinx Virtuosi. Tickets are available at EC4ARTS.ORG.

Sphinx Virtuosi is an inspiring professional self-conducted chamber orchestra comprised of 18 young Black and Latino artists who reflect the highest level of musicianship in America. Committed to evolving the breadth and impact of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement, Sphinx Virtuosi concerts are often heralded for their kaleidoscopically varied repertoire.

The Washington Post aptly describes Sphinx Virtuosi: “True to their name, the Sphinx Virtuosi call up the vision of an iconic mythological feline with its immeasurable power, unwavering command, and soulful beauty.”

On Feb. 27, Sphinx Virtuosi will present American Form/s, a musical tapestry depicting the many sounds of American classical music. Vibrant, varied, storied, and new, it takes audiences on a journey through classically-framed infusions of soul, bluegrass, jazz, blues, and elements of rag.

Historically excluded composers such as Teresa Carreño, Derrick Skye, Scott Joplin, Levi Taylor, Juantio Becenti and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor are given prominence in American Form/s.

This carefully curated and collaboratively crafted program features a dynamic range of works—from reimaginings of Scott Joplin’s joyous landscapes to the intricate harmonies and global influences of Derrick Skye’s compositions, as well as modern interpretations of soul-stirring spirituals.

Each year, Sphinx Virtuosi commissions new works to expand its repertoire and engage new audiences. This year’s featured composer is six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated violinist and composer Curtis Stewart.

Praised by The New York Times for “combining omnivory and brilliance,” Stewart brings stories of American self-determination to the concert stage. Rejecting the constraints of the traditional “classical violinist” label, he continually seeks musical authenticity, treating art as a catalyst for engaged citizenship.

Stewart is thrilled about his new work, Drill, composed for Sphinx and featuring percussion soloist Josh Jones. Drill draws inspiration from drill music and hip-hop, bringing the raw energy of outdoor soundscapes into the concert hall. “It’s based on drill music, hip-hop music… it’s kind of like my outdoors music brought inside,” Stewart explains. “The drum set is prepared to sound like an 808 hi-hat, with cool grooves and frenetic rhythms, emulating the music I heard on the streets of New York City during the pandemic.”

He adds, “The Virtuosi are absolute energetic rockstars, and Josh Jones is a genius.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Sphinx Virtuosi’s powerful, intentional music this month at ECA!

