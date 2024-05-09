Sponsor spotlight: Spicy shrimp tacos this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Posted: May 8, 2024 4

Indulge in the perfect blend of flavors at Scotty’s Food Truck with two spicy grilled shrimp tacos, topped with pineapple mango salsa, crisp cabbage, chipotle sauce and a drizzle of lime crema — all wrapped in a warm grilled flour tortilla.

Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot at Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday , May 9-11

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Scott’s hopes to see you there.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME