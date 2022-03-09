Sponsor spotlight: Spring ahead with Scotty’s Food Truck

Chef Scotty has offered to help us all be ready to “spring ahead” as we welcome the time change this weekend and enjoy longer, sunny days. This week, he’ll be arriving in his usual location in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Whether you’re craving the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or the Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, call ahead to enjoy a fresh, healthy meal — without the work and hassle of cooking.

You’ll find Scotty’s Food Truck in the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot.

Call to order: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.