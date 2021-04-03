Sponsor spotlight: Spring cleaning tips that pay off

Owning a home is a big responsibility, and that fact becomes even more obvious every year when spring rolls around. Spring cleaning for home owners typically means much more than just cleaning out the garage and washing windows. For most, the to-do list can be quite extensive.

So if the thought of spring cleaning makes you long for winter, try thinking about these annual chores as a way to protect your family’s home and your future finances. All it takes is just a few days to complete some simple tasks.

Here are several items that should be on your spring cleaning checklist:

Inspect all windows to ensure they operate properly and that all window screens are in place. Clean the window tracks and check that the weatherstripping hasn’t cracked or torn. Preventing unwanted outside air from leaking into your home also will reduce your energy bills.

Have your air conditioning system inspected and cleaned. If your system has a filter, replace it every three months to keep your unit working efficiently.

Check the condition of the glazing compound, caulking and exterior paint. Replace or paint as needed.

Exchange glass and screens in storm doors and/or windows. Ensure the screens are clean by washing gently with soapy water.

Inspect your roof for damage caused by snow or debris. While you’re up there, clean your gutters of debris. Even though you did this last fall, winter weather often brings a mix of storms and heavy winds that can cause debris to build up.

Keep out pests and rodents by sealing any cracks and openings along baseboards, behind sinks, and around pipes and windows. Also, repair any holes in doors and window screens.





Check for evidence of termites such as sagging floors and ceilings or dry, brown tunnels in the ground near the home’s foundation.

Seed and feed the lawn and plant annuals, cut back perennials that need pre-growth pruning.

Remember, focusing on these small jobs now will save you time and money in the long run.

— By Joseph Irons, President, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.