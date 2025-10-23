Sponsor spotlight: Stay warm and save money this winter

Brought to you by A-Game Plumbing and Heating – “Your Home. Our Priority. Bring your A-Game!”

As temperatures start to drop, energy bills can quickly rise—but staying warm this winter doesn’t have to mean spending more. At A-Game Plumbing and Heating, we believe in helping homeowners stay comfortable while cutting unnecessary energy costs. With a few smart adjustments and regular maintenance, you can keep the chill out without breaking the bank.

Seal the Leaks

One of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to save on heating is by sealing drafts around your home. Cracks around windows, doors and baseboards let valuable heat escape and cold air seep in. Using caulk, weatherstripping and door sweeps can help keep the warmth inside and reduce the strain on your heating system.

Adjust Your Thermostat

Lowering your thermostat just a couple of degrees can make a noticeable difference on your energy bill. Even better, a programmable or smart thermostat can automatically lower the temperature while you’re at work or asleep and raise it again just before you get home— maximizing comfort and efficiency.

Schedule a Heating Tune-Up

An annual heating system tune-up is essential for keeping your boiler or furnace running efficiently and safely. A well-maintained system heats your home more effectively, uses less energy and lasts longer. At A-Game, we recommend scheduling your tune-up early in the season to avoid emergency breakdowns during peak winter months.

Bleed Radiators and Check Boiler Pressure

If you have radiators, trapped air can prevent them from heating properly. Bleeding your radiators helps restore full functionality. Likewise, low boiler pressure can reduce heating performance. These simple tasks can greatly improve your system’s efficiency — and we’re happy to assist if you’re not sure how to do it.

Insulate Exposed Pipes

Exposed hot water pipes, especially in basements or unheated areas, lose heat quickly and increase energy use. Insulating these pipes not only helps maintain water temperature but also protects them from freezing in extremely cold weather.

Use Curtains to Your Advantage

Let the sun do some of the work! Keep curtains open during the day to let natural sunlight warm your home, and close them at night to help trap that heat inside. It’s a small habit that can make a big difference over time.

Consider a Heating Upgrade

If your heating system is more than 15 years old, it may be running at a fraction of the efficiency of modern units. While upgrading is an investment, newer high-efficiency models can dramatically reduce monthly bills — and may qualify for rebates or incentives. We’re happy to walk you through your options and help you decide what’s best for your home.

The Bottom Line

Saving money on energy during the cold months doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort. With a little preparation, smart choices and help from the pros, you can stay warm all winter long— without the high utility costs.

Need a hand getting your home winter-ready?

