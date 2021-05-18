Sponsor spotlight: Summer celebrations at the Lynnwood Convention Center

As Snohomish County heads into the warmer months of the year, the Lynnwood Convention Center is gearing up to host a variety of summer events and celebrations while continuing to adhere to current safety guidelines.

From retirement parties, bridal or baby showers, to graduation celebrations and family reunions, the Lynnwood Convention Center has multiple event packages and menus that can be tailored to each event.

An expert in adding a personal touch to event menus, Executive Chef Michael Felsenstein can customize a selection of light appetizers or a full dinner. Enjoy a fresh summer craft cocktail such as a Strawberry Basil Spritzer or a Picnic Punch.

“Staff was very professional and fun!” complimented guest V. Bobrtskaya after an event at the Convention Center. “The floor plans and decorations were well thought out. Our company really takes their food seriously and we were pleased with the portions as well as the quality of the food. We look forward to our next event.”

To plan your summer gathering, contact info@lynnwoodcc.com

Lynnwood Convention Center

3711 196th St. SW

Lynnwood, WA 98036

425.778.7155