Sponsor spotlight: Taiwanese restaurant Boiling Fish offers fresh food at reasonable prices

Boiling Fish, a Taiwanese restaurant along Edmonds’ Highway 99, opened in November 2019. It managed to survive the challenges of the coronavirus crisis by serving excellent food while partnering with three delivery services.

The philosophy behind the restaurant is simple: Fresh food at reasonable prices.

Offering authentic Sichuan cuisine, as well as American-Chinese dishes, Boiling Fish has something for almost any taste. But be forewarned: Sichuan implies heat – such as their deep-fried chicken with spicy chili peppers and Mongolian beef with chopped peppers. Chinese plates with more of an American take are flavorful but less spicy, including tea-smoked duck and General Tao’s chicken.

Choosing from a very large menu is an adventure, with seafood, duck, pork, beef, chicken and vegetable selections. If you’d like to explore authentic Chinese fare, try the frog’s legs spiked with chili peppers or twice-cooked pork belly. If you prefer to stick to more familiar fare, opt for the fresh fish fillet with sweet ginger sauce or that time-honored American favorite, broccoli beef.

For the undecided, pick from the menu section that offers “chef’s favorite dishes.”

