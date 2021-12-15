Sponsor spotlight: Take a break from holiday bustle with Scotty’s Food Truck fare

Holiday shopping have you frazzled? No time to cook? Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered.

Chef Scotty will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Try a plate of his fish tacos or his popular clam chowder, perfect for these cold evenings.

Hours are 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.