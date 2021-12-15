Sponsor spotlight: Take a break from holiday bustle with Scotty’s Food Truck fare

Holiday shopping have you frazzled? No time to cook? Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered.
Chef Scotty will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Try a plate of his fish tacos or his popular clam chowder, perfect for these cold evenings.
Hours are 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.