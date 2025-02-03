Sponsor spotlight: Tax season is scam season

As a reminder, tax season is also tax scam season for savvy criminals. As you prepare to file your tax return, here are some things to know to reduce your risk of having your valuable personal information stolen. These tips are provided by the IRS and other experts.

Scam sources are typically over the phone, email and even in person!

The IRS DOES NOT initiate contact by email or request personal or financial information in this format.

The IRS typically initiates contact via mail.

On rare occasion the IRS will call. When this happens, get the IRS agent’s name and badge number. Then hang up and call the IRS independently (not the phone number they give you). Better still, call your tax professional!

Email phishing. If you receive a suspicious email do not open it or any links. Do not reply or open attachments. Report it to phishing@irs.gov.

Phone scams. Do not give personal information to unsolicited phone calls from the IRS. Even if it looks legitimate. Scammers are getting good at spoofing legitimate phone numbers on your caller id. Report the caller ID and call back number to the IRS using phishing@irs.gov. Put IRS phone scam in the subject line.

Payment. Only pay the US Treasury directly. Do not pay anyone else, even if they threaten you. No one is allowed to collect money directly from you.

Finally, the IRS and Federal Trade Commission have tons of material regarding these thieves and their techniques. Become familiar with them and reach out for help, as a tax professional may be able to help read through the scam.

— By Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660