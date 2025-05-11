Sponsor spotlight: The best gifts for Mother’s Day 2025

Mother’s Day is fast approaching. Don’t let it sneak up on you this year before you get a chance to put some thought into a meaningful gift for mom. We asked our friend Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds, for his expert suggestions for the best Mother’s Day gifts for any budget.

Why Buy Jewelry for Mother’s Day?

“The thing about going the old flowers-and-a-card route is that everyone’s doing it. And you’ve probably done it before, too. That’s not to say that Mom won’t appreciate it, but that it might be nice to surprise her with something totally new this year,” says Andy Cline. He adds: “The other great thing about jewelry is that it lasts forever. Eventually, the flowers wilt, but a necklace or a pair of earrings is something your mom can cherish for decades to come. They’ll always hold special memories, too, so when she wears it she can appreciate its sentimental beauty as well as its aesthetic beauty.”

And, of course, it’s important to note that there’s nothing stopping you from buying some flowers in addition to the jewelry. “Whatever you’re able to give Mom on her special day, we think she’s worth it,” says Andy Cline.

Best Mother’s Day Gifts Under $1,000

Blue Topaz and Yellow Gold Bezel Solitaire Pendant

$750

As a spring holiday, Mother’s Day calls to mind plenty of bright and vibrant colors. Capture a little bit of that sunny magic with this stunning blue topaz bezel pendant. A border of yellow gold makes this lively blue gemstone pop. What’s more, topaz was once symbolically associated with love and affection, making it a perfect gift for the mom who showered you with both. Return the favor with this sweet, shimmering solitaire pendant.

Yellow Gold Rainbow Band

$695

For the artsy mom, the mom who loves bold colors, or the mom who likes to spread joy wherever she goes, this rainbow band makes a wonderful gift. A garden’s worth of color, this ring is sure to add a fun and unique touch to any outfit that Mom chooses to wear.

Yellow Gold Diamond Pavé Link Earrings

$995

These dynamic, diamond-studded earrings are elegance, embodied. Pavé diamonds will catch the light and shimmer from every angle as the wearer moves, while the chunky links add some boldness to the look.These earrings are perfect for either dressing up a casual outfit or bringing the “wow” factor to a formal ensemble. If you could describe your mom’s style as “classic with a modern twist,” then these earrings were meant for her.

Best Mother’s Day Gifts Under $500

Yellow Gold Rosé Wine Glass Pendant

$499

Here’s a fun gift for the mom with great taste (in wine and everything else!) Whether your mom is a casual sommelier or simply a fan of unique jewelry, this wine glass pendant is sure to bring a smile to her face. With a beautiful pink quartz in a stunning yellow gold setting, this charming pendant is meant to look like the finest glass of rosé she’s ever tasted.

Yellow Gold Amethyst Bezel Pendant

$495

Amethysts have been symbolically associated with deep and sincere love, much like the love between a mother and her child. We can’t think of a better gemstone to represent the sentiments behind a Mother’s Day gift. Beyond its symbolic meaning, the amethyst is among the most beautiful colored gemstones. The rich purple complements both neutral tones and bolder colors beautifully, and the bezel setting features a unique milgrain beading for extra visual interest.

Diamond Stud Earrings

$349

Andy Cline calls these “a truly foolproof gift.” He adds: “Everyone who wears jewelry could use a pair of diamond studs. They go with everything–jeans, blazers, sweaters, dresses. I’ve never heard of anyone being unhappy with a pair of sparkling stud earrings.” Cline Jewelers offers diamond studs in a range of shapes and sizes, with pairs starting at $349.

Best Mother’s Day Gifts Under $300

Yellow Gold Garnet Stud Earrings

$225

Here’s another option for stud earrings–but this time, with some rich, gorgeous color. The vivid, velvety red of the garnet led to its longtime association with matters of the heart, including all forms of love and strong bonds. Pay homage to that maternal bond with a pair of earrings that add a colorful, classy touch to any of Mom’s outfits, and serve as a forever reminder of the love you share.

White Gold Bar Studs

$179

Simple, sleek and versatile, these white gold bar studs are a gift that Mom can wear – and fall in love with – again and again. These are a great piece for the mom who likes to look put together and well dressed every day, but may not have tons of time to do so. “They go with everything, they’re very simple to put in, and they’re super lightweight, so she doesn’t have to worry about them while she goes about her busy day,” says Cline.

Make This Mother’s Day Extra Special With a Gift From Cline Jewelers!

As your original best friend, teacher, confidant, and biggest fan, Mom deserves to be celebrated every day of the year–but Mother’s Day is your chance to really go all out with that perfect gift. “The gift of jewelry is always a winner,” says Cline. It takes some thought and consideration to pick the right piece, and if there’s anything Mom can appreciate, it’s the thought you put into her gift. But more than that, it’s a way to make her feel beautiful inside and out.” If you saw a piece here that you love, or if you’d like to explore more jewelry gift options, head on over to Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds to get ready for the best Mother’s Day yet!