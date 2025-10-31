Sponsor spotlight: The Center for Families inspires a legacy of learning

The Center for Families (CCF) at Edmonds College is a dynamic learning environment that provides high-quality early learning for children ages 3 months to 5 years while offering Early Childhood Education (ECE) students hands-on practicum experience.

Lisa Neuman, Dean of Student Engagement and Support, emphasizes the profound impact the Center for Families has on the entire community. “The Center for Families is such an important part of our Edmonds community,” she said. “It gives student parents the support they need to stay in school, offers real-life learning experiences for our Early Childhood Education and Children, Youth and Families BAS students, and provides a safe, caring, and learning space for kids to grow. It truly brings people together and helps everyone succeed.”

The program has proven to be a vital pipeline for future educators. Of the eight full-time teachers at the center, seven are Edmonds College alumni.

Two standout examples of this journey are Jennifer Amend and Annabelle Jaeger.

Amend, who transitioned from a career in communications, began her ECE coursework during the pandemic and grew into her current role over five years. “What drew me to stay was understanding just how committed we are to high-quality programming,” she said. “So many countries, languages, and cultures are represented within classrooms and staff. We support children with complex needs who might not have access to quality early learning otherwise.”

Jaeger, originally from Germany, began by observing for two hours a week as part of a class requirement. Within a few years, she has progressed to a full-time lead teacher. “Now I’m supervising other practicum students,” she said. “It came together quickly, and it’s been incredibly meaningful.”

The center is recognized not just within the college, but statewide. It holds national accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and recently earned a 5-star rating from Washington’s Early Achievers Program — a distinction held by only 1% of providers in the state.

This level of recognition reflects more than just high standards. It demonstrates a deep commitment to individualized education, dual-language support and inclusive practices.

As Jaeger explained, “The children and the success of the center are really the focus of everything we do. It’s the common goal everybody works toward.”

Mary Ho, Director of the Center for Families, highlights the importance of the partnership between the ECE program and the center:

“What makes me truly proud is the way the Center for Families supports our ECE students. It’s more than just a place for them to practice; we get to be the place where we foster their professional growth and inspire a lifelong passion for early childhood education.”

Assistant Director Cravionne Hatcher has worked with Amend and Jaeger throughout her time at the center, first as a lead teacher, and now supervising them. She has seen the pair grow into shining examples of the excellent teachers the center offers.

“It was exciting to witness them both progress from observing students to achieving Lead Teacher status,” Hatcher said.

Both educators credit the Edmonds College ECE faculty for fostering a supportive, student-centered environment. “You don’t need to have all the answers — just be open to learning,” Jaeger said.

Amend described her young preschool classroom as structured, yet flexible and individualized. “Everything we do — from family-style meals to language-rich play — is intentional and centered around each child’s developmental needs.”

Beyond classroom learning, the center provides crucial support services to families, including parenting classes, individualized education plans and access to financial assistance programs like Working Connections and Basic Food Employment and Training. These resources make high-quality child care accessible to many Edmonds students working toward their degrees.

Amend and Jaeger have witnessed the center’s impact firsthand. “One of my favorite memories was with a little girl from Ukraine,” Amend recalled. “She was quiet and reserved — then one day, she picked up a stuffed owl with these large eyes and hugged it tightly — and it was like a switch flipped. That moment — seeing her feel safe, comfortable, and joyful – that’s why we do this.”

Jaeger shared a similar moment of connection: “When I moved classrooms, my older kids would see me on the playground and run to the fence to wave and call my name,” she said. “The bonds we build — the relationships with these kids and their families — they’re real. And they last.”

Both educators continue to learn and evolve in their roles. As Amend put it, “It’s a never-ending journey. Science evolves, and so do we. That’s what makes it exciting.”

The Center for Families is currently accepting applications and has limited openings for the current and next quarter. To secure exceptional care for your child, visit the Edmonds College website today for enrollment details.

