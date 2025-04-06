Sponsor spotlight: The City of Mountlake Terrace invites you to get out there and play this spring and summer

The Spring/Summer edition of the MLT CRAZE Recreation Program and Event Guide is now available online. Check out this edition to discover all the programs, camps, classes and special events Mountlake Terrace has to offer.

Registration has already begun for many summer programs for all ages. Mountlake Terrace offers lots of classes for youth and adults of all ages. There are a lot of specialty programs to choose from to keep your kids active through the spring and summer including arts, sewing, sports, STEM, dance and swimming classes and camps.

The City is also expanding their free community event offerings this summer, so be sure to check out pages 20-22 of the CRAZE and mark your calendars. We hope to see you there!

This edition of the CRAZE is interactive and mobile-friendly. It can be found here.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.