Sponsor spotlight: The Downtown Edmonds 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shopping local during the holidays always feels a little more special, doesn’t it?

There’s something about investing in your city and its shops that warms you up this time of year — maybe it’s the twinkling lights, maybe it’s the happy greetings from shop owners who know your name, or maybe it’s just knowing your dollars are staying right here at home.

We’ve put together the ultimate guide to downtown shopping, packed (like your favorite stocking) with recommendations from Downtown Edmonds businesses. Fair warning: Each business was limited to a sentence or two to keep this guide digestible, but trust us — there’s so much more to peruse once you step through their doors.

Bookmark this page and plan your route accordingly. Your holiday shopping success is guaranteed when you spend in the place that has your heart.

Whether you’re hunting for cozy accessories or fine jewels, local wine, gift cards, home supplies, or pretty much anything in between, you’ll check off everyone on your list in one festive, several-block adventure.

Start at First Dibs on Nov. 15 and then keep the festivities going. We’ll see you Downtown Edmonds with bells on—and shopping bags in hand!

Retail

Anchor Chic Consignment: Sustainability and style are the names of the fashion game this season! Anchor Chic gift cards are available in any amount and are wrapped up and ready to go just for your favorite fashionistas.

Camp Vintage: Stuff those stockings with retro, eco-friendly, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts —or gift certificates — from Camp Vintage!

Common Formme: Add a touch of whimsy to the tree with a ceramic cowboy hat ornament at Downtown Edmonds’ newest design showroom and shop — perfect for the Western lover in your life.

Comstock Jewelers: Who could say no to a little more sparkle? They’ll shine even brighter in beautiful diamond earrings from Comstock.

Crow: Choosing a thoughtful, handcrafted gift of jewelry or locally-made goods couldn’t be easier at Crow. Check out their Edmonds-centric clothing and gifts for the ultimate in local love.

Edmonds Bookshop: “Great Reads, Great Gifts” are staff holiday recommendations for winter reading and holiday gift-giving. There are suggestions for all ages, from picture books to cookbooks to thrillers. As always, enjoy free holiday gift wrap with any purchase. Thank you for supporting your local, independent bookshop.

Edmonds Vision Center: Don’t forget stocking stuffers. At Edmonds Vision Center, you can find gift ideas from the obvious sunglasses and eyewear to all kinds of “eye-ccessories.” Come see what they have.

Edmonds Vitamins & Herbs: Give the gift of brain health with Lion’s Mane supplements — perfect for the wellness enthusiast on your list.

HouseWares: Stop in to find the perfect host gifts and tabletop items to make any holiday gathering shine.

Interiors of Edmonds: Pop in for a taste of Europe. Get giftable glasses made in Sweden and glass hurricane candle holders in three festive sizes.

Little Bipsy: Who needs holiday PJs? Everyone! Stock up for the whole family at Little Bipsy, and add some adorable Santa beanies with your kiddos’ hunter green shirts and jogger sets.

Musicology Co.: Stroll over to your new favorite record shop for holiday music-themed ornaments for all! Plus, they have gift cards if you just can’t decide.

The Paper Feather: Celebrate the holidays and your favorite city by the Salish Sea with “The Bakery Box of Cards,” beautiful stationery sets and gifts from The Paper Feather. All stationery is designed right here in Edmonds. Available in the shop or online.

Soaring Heart: Give the gift of a perfect night’s sleep with an organic shredded latex pillow—comfort and support wrapped up in one. It’s a perfectly scrunch-able, malleable pillow that people love, with all the benefits of latex: a long-lasting, hypoallergenic, moisture- and mildew-resistant pillow.

Treasures & Teas: Check out “naked pottery” mugs from local artist Mudwood Gnomes—unique, handcrafted, and perfect for any tea or coffee lover on your list.

Art

ARTspot: Give the gift of creativity! ARTspot is offering new art classes and workshops — perfect for artists of all levels.

MaJe Gallery: Handmade ornaments by local artists are unique, made with love by hands you can shake. Support multiple small businesses with everything purchased at MaJe Gallery.

Randall J Hodges Photography Gallery: If you’re like us, you love gifting calendars each year. Choose a local option with the 2026 Images of the Northwest Calendar! On sale for $15 each or buy two, get one free.

Sunlight Gallery + Studio: Pick up a 2026 desk or wall calendar featuring beautiful local imagery—the perfect way to keep the year organized in style.

Food & Drinks

ChurchKey Pub: Give the gift of good times with a $25 gift card and a ChurchKey hat —perfect for your favorite pub-goer.

The Crumpet Shop: Got a tea purist in your orbit? Grab one of the shop’s house loose leaf teas — The Crumpet Shop Blend, Irish, Breakfast, Earl Grey, and Herbal — are blended and packaged right here in Edmonds.

Demetris Woodstone Taverna: Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $20 complimentary gift certificate — it’s the gift that gives twice. Plus, your people (and you if you pocket that twenty!) will get to cash it in for dinner with a view.

Dusted Valley Wine Bar: Give the gift of wine with a Dusted Valley Tasting Experience for Two! Enjoy six hand-crafted pours thoughtfully paired with an artisan cheese and charcuterie plate for two. Cost is $50, total value is $70.

Epulo Bistro: An Edmonds staple for all your special occasions since 2009, Epulo Bistro has $100 gift cards for even the most specific of family and friends.

Fire & The Feast: Pop into Fire & The Feast to buy a $100 gift card (or combo of cards) and get a $20 gift card for free. Now everyone’s enjoying some PNW Italian — happy holidays.

The Fox + Bottle: Looking for the perfect bottle? The Fox + Bottle is featuring a new and unique wine they haven’t featured before — ideal for holiday gifting.

Kelnero: Cozy up with a Kelnero sweatshirt this winter and represent one of the cocktail bars around! The sleek design features Kelnero’s number-one flavor request, “Not Too Sweet,” extending down the sleeve with a tasteful logo on the front. Material is a cotton blend made entirely from recycled materials, so your body and soul both get to feel good.

Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar: Treat your favorite foodie to a Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar gift card — perfect for an unforgettable meal out at this sourdough-crusted, award-winning pizzeria.

Red Twig Bakery and Cafe: A beautiful Red Twig gift basket is perfect for the Edmonds coffee lover in your life. Make it custom or come grab a pre-packaged basket — you can include anything from a gift card to a sweater, coffee beans and more.

Salt & Iron: Season your holidays with a Salt & Iron gift card. Whether you use it on steak, oysters or something else equally delicious, there’s something for everyone at Salt & Iron.

Scratch Distillery: The gift that keeps on giving, A Spirits Club Subscription Membership at Edmonds’ hometown distillery. Multiple levels available, and dollars can be used toward anything in the distillery.

Vinbero: Pick up some holiday cheer at Vinbero with a wine tote that includes three festive bottles curated by Billy, or two bottles paired with a bar of gourmet chocolate. These totes make a fantastic gift for your favorite host or wine lover, and are the perfect start for your own holiday party plans.

Health & Wellness

Centerpoint Energy Healing: Give the gift of healing to a loved one or get a stocking stuffer for your self-care this year. Centerpoint Energy Healing can help restore and replenish your well-being. Who could say no to that?

Ombu Salon + Spa: A visit to the spa is the perfect holiday gift. Give time for pampering and relaxing. Ombu Spa has a menu of facials, massages, and body treatments. Gift cards never expire.

Slate Salon + Spa: Enjoy a complimentary mask with your facial during the holidays with Jenny! Perfect for treating yourself or someone special.

Sugarology: Not sure what to get your loved one? Sugarology has a range of soaps, plus the entire Sugarology body care collection, available to choose from. They’re also generously offering 20% off all body products now through the end of the year. Can’t decide? Give the gift of relaxation with their e-gift cards for a perfect spa day!

Services

Alley Bell Music: Give music lessons and classes for all ages. Join this winter for a nine-week session of Music Together or Rhythm Kids — sing, dance and play.

Workhorse Coworking: A $20 gift card for a Stake Your Claim Hot Desk or Dedicated Desk gets your favorite hard worker two months free on a coworking membership! Give the gift of a consistent place to work (especially if that person is YOU).

Prep That List and Check It Twice

You’re going to hit your daily steps goal when you’re out at all the shops and businesses on this list. Edmonds is your metaphorical oyster! Plus, we have a few places to slurp local bivalves during your shopping breaks. Be sure to hydrate, too (pssst, Festive Drink Bingo is perfect for that).

Last thing! Show us either where you went or what you got — without spoiling any surprises, of course — by adding #edmondsholidays to your social posts.

Happy shopping, and thank you for supporting local!

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. The Edmonds community recognizes Ed! by programs such as Edmonds Holidays and the Holiday Trolley, Lovin’ Summer Edmonds, After Hours Parking signage, bright green umbrellas, and bike racks, among other strategic programs. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.