Sponsor spotlight: The history of Scotty’s Food Truck

It’s fun to know a bit of history on some of the area’s favorite food vendors. Scotty’s Food Truck has been a festival favorite for many years, and Chef Scotty has had an interesting culinary history. He was born in Japan and spent many years living near the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. A local village fisherman would take him out early in the morning to pull in nets, bringing fish back to clean and prepare with locally grown produce.

As a young chef in Seattle, Chef Scotty apprenticed with Joe Ching (Canlis) and Dave Madayag (Seattle Central Culinary Institute).

Chef Scotty was hand-selected as the executive chef to open the iconic Salty’s on Redondo and continued as executive banquet chef at Salty’s on Alki until 1997.

Developing a reputation, Scotty prepared culinary delights for the Eagles Tour, Paul Allen’s Ticketmaster Christmas Party and Seafair for the Budweiser hydro, just to name a few high-profile events.

Until we can gather at our favorite festivals, why not order up those entrees you’ve been missing from Scotty’s Food Truck? They focus on fresh ingredients and seafood based dishes, but also have options for vegetarians. A fresh Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or other entree awaits you this weekend.

Vegetarian, gluten-free options available

Accepts credit cards and cash

Location: Five Corners, Calvary Chapel back parking lot, 8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

206-795-1615

4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Scotty’s Northwest Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries at 206-795-1615.