Sponsor spotlight: The Importance of Social and Emotional Learning

Social and emotional learning (SEL) is a life-long learning process applicable to everyone at every stage of life.

According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL): “SEL [i]s the processes through which children and adults acquire the knowledge, attitudes, and skills they need to

recognize and manage their emotions,

demonstrate caring and concern for others,

establish positive relationships,

make responsible decisions, and

handle challenging social situations constructively.” (CASEL 2009)1

Social and emotional learning:

Promotes self-awareness& self-regulation; Reduces emotional distress and conduct problems; Prevents bullying, violence, and absenteeism; Improves partnerships by creating positive relationships between schools, home, & the community; Creates an environment that is safe and supportive of the well-being of the whole child; Helps prepare children and adults for career, family, and life. 2

1 Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). “Social and Emotional Learning and Bullying Prevention.” CASEL, American Institute for Research, 2009.

2 Durlak, J.A., Weissberg, R.P., Dymnicki, A.B., Taylor, R.D., & Schellinger, K. (2011) The impact of enhancing students’ social and emotional learning: A meta-analysis of school-based universal interventions. Child Development: 82 (1), 405-432.

