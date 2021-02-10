Sponsor spotlight: The Ombu Facial Membership makes good skin sense

Just because you’ve been hiding behind a mask for the last year, doesn’t give you an excuse to skimp on your skin care. In fact, with the rise of “maskne” and the constant Zoom calls, it might be even more of a reason to up your game and sign up for Ombu Salon + Spa’s most popular membership, the Ombu Facial Membership.

What is the Ombu facial membership?

An $85 autopayment will be charged to your credit card once every four weeks, for which you will receive one customized 60-minute facial. Ombu Salon + Spa’s talented and professionally licensed estheticians tailor your skin care service to your individual needs with organic skin care products that address a variety of skin concerns such as premature aging, sun damage, loss of vitality, tone and radiance. Each facial offers a wide spectrum of cleansers, toniques, exfoliants, masques, serums, eye creams and moisturizers targeted to your specific skin care needs, leaving your skin healthy and glowing.

What are the other benefits?

Besides the 60-minute facial, membership also includes 15% off any add-on facial service or enhancement. So, if you love regularly scheduled dermaplaning or microdermabrasion, the membership is a no brainer. Maybe you want to try a new enhancement. Our enhancement menu is extensive, and you are sure to find a service you need, like a lip, eye or neck treatment or a customized peel. Do it at the same time as your facial and save some money.

You can also get 10% off of any waxing, sugaring or tinting services scheduled the same day. Whether it be eyebrows and eyelashes, or bikini and legs – you can schedule a whole day of services at a discount and leave a whole new person.

Everyone loves a free gift, and Ombu Facial members get one every month. Whether it be a new product we love, or a bonus enhancement or add-on that we think is great, you’ll receive a special something from us to let you know how much we appreciate you.

What safety measures are in place?

You can rest assured that Ombu Salon + Spa is taking all safety precautions seriously. We are currently operating at 25% capacity. Our private spa rooms for facials and waxing services are located in the back of the building, and have a separate waiting area. We have enhanced ventilation and filtration installed. We sanitize all high-touch surfaces multiple times a day. All service providers are masked; estheticians wear a N95 mask or a face shield and mask when they service guest’s faces. We ask all guests to wash their hands upon arrival, and keep a mask covering mouth and nose on while in the salon.

The fine print:

Ombu Facial Membership can be cancelled at any time.

The autopayment applies to facials only.

Once purchased, services never expire.

Cannot be combined with other coupons, discounts or promotions. We will always give you the better deal!

Are you ready to make skin care and self-care a priority? Sign up for the Ombu facial membership now!

For more information, call 425-778-6322 or visit www.ombusalon.com.