Sponsor spotlight: The Original Mini Barns builds community with Bothell Pop-Up Shops

Big things are happening in downtown Bothell! Starting July 4th, four more Pop-Up Shops on Main Street will officially open for the season — now featuring eight total shops showcasing an exciting mix of local makers, creative entrepreneurs and up-and-coming small businesses.

These charming pop-up shops have become a staple in the community, offering everything from handmade goods and artisan crafts to local art, home décor, gourmet treats, fashion and more. Whether you’re a local looking for something new or a visitor exploring Bothell for the first time, the pop-ups are the perfect place to discover hidden gems and support talented small business owners.

Launched by the City of Bothell in 2021, the Pop-Up Shop Incubator Program was designed to help emerging businesses thrive by giving them a low-risk, high-visibility space to test their products, connect with customers and grow. Since its launch, the program has helped entrepreneurs take their dream to the next level — and we’re incredibly proud to be part of that journey.

At The Original Mini Barns, we’re honored to play a role in this innovative program by supplying our beautifully crafted Forester-style sheds — a perfect blend of function and aesthetic for retail use. The Forester is an ideal foundation for a stylish, compact storefront that still feels open, professional and welcoming.

As part of the ongoing community vibe, the pop-ups also host monthly Pop Markets and raffles where locals and tourists can enter drawings, browse an even broader selection of vendors, and enjoy everything from locally made art and handmade jewelry to small-batch bath products and one-of-a-kind gifts. These monthly events help draw foot traffic and keep the pop-up scene fresh, vibrant, and ever-evolving.

We take great pride in being involved in this inspiring initiative. So next time you’re taking a stroll down Main Street, make sure to stop by the pop-up shops — you just might discover your new favorite local business.

