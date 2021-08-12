Sponsor spotlight: The Perfect Edmonds Adventure – Cascadia Art Museum

Summer is soon ending and so too are Cascadia Art Museum’s current exhibitions! For the perfect Edmonds summer adventure for any age, come visit Cascadia and experience the untold stories of Northwest art.

Cascadia’s summer exhibitions include Origins: Northwest Abstract Art, 1920-1960 and Painted With Light: Northwest Pictorialist Photography 1910-1930. From the non-objective abstract art of Maude Kerns (1876-1965) – one of the Northwest’s most innovative artists – to the masters of Pictorialism Photography – Frank Asakachi Kunishige (1878-1960), Ella E. McBride (1862-1965), and Virna Haffer (1899-1974) – the exhibitions have something intriguing for all ages and interests.

Bring your family down to Cascadia before October to see these current exhibitions and learn more about artists who shaped our region’s vibrant cultural identity.

The Museum is open Thursday through Sundays from 11:00am-5:00pm. General Admission is $10, and children under the age of 18 are FREE. Join our mailing list to be the first to find out about new exhibitions and upcoming programs and learn more about Northwest art in our Curator’s Corner column!

You are Invited!

Cascadia Art Museum is also pleased to invite you to our 2021 Summer Stars Gala & Auction this August 28, 2021, at a Historic Woodway House.

This is the perfect end-of-summer event with more than 55 unique packages available in a live and silent auction, a Plein Air artist event featuring local artists Jed Dorsey, Janet Hamilton, and David Marty, and a raffle for a pair of diamond earrings. See below for some of our favorite packages:

New York Art Lover's Vacation – includes private tours of popular gallery spaces in the Big Apple

Relaxation in Leavenworth – includes a relaxing stay at the iconic European inspired Post Hotel

Original Northwest artwork – includes pieces by Helmi Juvonen (1903-1985) & Yvonne Twining Humber (1907-2004)

A Horticulturalist's Dream – includes everything a garden-lover could ever wish for including a membership to Dunn Gardens

For the Wine Collectors– includes a 2011 Bottle of Leonetti Cabernet Sauvignon

Apart from the chance to win truly extraordinary packages, by attending this 2021 Summer Stars Gala & Auction, you are helping Cascadia continue providing access to Northwest art for all in our community.

Invite your friends and purchase your tickets here.

If you are unable attend, you can still support Cascadia’s mission by donating today here.

