Sponsor spotlight: The quiet joy of an herb garden

A few weeks ago, I set out to prune and compost my roses, hoping to get them off to a strong start. That quick task quickly turned into three hours of yardwork—time has a way of slipping by in the garden. As I stepped back to take in the work, I noticed an unsettling number of tiny weeds creeping into my herb bed. Any gardener knows those don’t get better with time.

As I cleared them away, I got my first real look at how my herbs had fared through winter. With the cold we’ve had in the Pacific Northwest, I wasn’t sure what to expect. To my surprise, my rosemary looked healthy—resilient and full. The first tips of chives were pushing through, and the red-veined sorrel had started making its way back. A sure sign that spring is on the way.

Herb gardens are both practical and rewarding. They can be as simple as a pot of basil on the windowsill or as intricate as a full garden filled with medicinal plants, aromatics like lavender, and edible flowers like calendula. Beyond their beauty, they’re useful—chives for garnish, rosemary for roasted chicken, violas to brighten up a salad. Even the smallest herb garden adds something special to daily life.

If you're thinking about starting or expanding your own, we have some great resources at Bench & Board, from Maritime Gardening guides by Seattle Tilth to pruners, snips, and lavender bundles.

