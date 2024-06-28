Sponsor spotlight: This summer, Peoples Bank takes their cash-filled piggy banks on tour

Peoples Bank is once again giving away piggy banks filled with money with no strings attached, but this time, we’re telling you exactly where to look.

‘The Pigs Tour’ has already kicked off for 2024 with the cash-filled piggy banks’ first stop being the annual Ski to Sea finish line at Marine Park on May 26. Didn’t make it out to that event? Not to worry, the pigs will be making an appearance at nine more events this summer throughout Peoples Banks’ six-county footprint.

Here’s where to find them:

– May 26th – Bellingham’s annual Ski to Sea Race

– June 15th – Burlington Berry Dairy Days

– July 3rd – Sedro Woolley Loggerodeo

– July 12-13th – Everson Summer Festival

– July 13th – Mill Creek Festival & Street Fair

– July 13th – Ballard Seafoodfest

– July 19th – Lynden’s Northwest Raspberry Festival

– July 27th – Whidbey Island Fair

– August 10-11th – Coupeville Arts & Crafts Festival

– August 11th – The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden on “Peoples Bank Day”

– August 17th – Arlington Skyfest

– August 31st – Oak Harbor Music Festival

– September TBD – Wenatchee Wild game

– October 4th – Anacortes Bier on the Pier

What started in August of 2017 as a way to spread a little joy and teach families the importance of saving has continued to evolve. A treasure hunt, rooted in fun and brimming with imagination, each passing year has seen Peoples Bank’s social media accounts inundated with questions as the public enjoyed another excuse to get outside and search with family and friends.

The promotion has seen many iterations over the years, but the goal has always been the same: Encourage people to save through fun outdoor activities. The same will be true this year as Peoples Bank unveils its latest pig promotion, “The Pigs Tour”, with the cash-filled piggy banks making scheduled stops throughout the upcoming summer.

“We always hear from our communities how excited they are to participate in this annual promotion. We’re happy to bring it back once again while encouraging people to attend some of the many local events are communities are known for,” said Kamyar Monsef, Peoples Bank Chief Retail Banking Officer.

Similar to years past, the location of the piggy banks isn’t all you’ll need to walk away a winner. While some events will include hidden piggy banks, other events will feature the piggy banks included on the Peoples Bank prize wheel, where participants are encouraged to spin-to-win.

“The great thing about including the prize wheel in our pig promotion this year, is that in the past, if you didn’t find a pig, that was sort of…the end. This year, when you spin our prize wheel, there’s no guarantee you’ll walk away with a cash filled piggy bank, but everyone who spins the prize wheel at an event, walks away with something!” said Marisa Ellis, Peoples Bank Marketing Director.

Harkening back to the candy filled claw machines of our youth, Peoples Bank has cracked the code on happiness. Spin to win, where every spin, you’re guaranteed to win (something). Make sure “The Pigs Tour” is included in your summer plans!

About Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank is a locally owned and operated, independent full-service community bank with $2.4 billion in assets. Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, Peoples Bank has served the community for over 100 years and operates in 23 locations throughout Washington. Reflecting its strong financial management practices, dedicated employees, and long-standing customer relationships, Peoples Bank was awarded a superior five-star rating from Bauer Financial, a leading independent bank rating firm. Learn more about Peoples Bank at www.peoplesbank-wa.com. Member FDIC.