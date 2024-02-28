Sponsor spotlight: This week at Scotty’s Food Truck — Pacific Oysters

This week, Scotty’s Food Truck is featuring sustainably harvested Pacific Oysters, hand-breaded and fried to perfection, served with french fries, Sriracha Remoulade and Scotty’s tarter sauce.

The truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. “Thank you for supporting Scotty’s NW,” Chef Scotty says.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

