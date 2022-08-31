Sponsor spotlight: this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck — hand-shucked clam strips and chips

Here’s a way to beat the heat and treat those out-of-town Labor Day weekend guests: dinner from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. This week’s special is fresh, hand-shucked clam strips and chips.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
4-7:30 p.m.

