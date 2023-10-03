Sponsor spotlight: Three-time Olympian and Jamaican bobsledder to keynote Clothes For Kids breakfast fundraiser Oct. 26

Clothes For Kids is hosting its annual Transforming Lives Breakfast fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 26. The event features keynote speaker Devon Harris, an original member of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team and the captain of the 1992 and 1998 teams. As an international motivational speaker, Harris uses the same energy, determination and skills that enabled him to bobsled with the best in the world to spark audiences of all ages to dream big and take their own “games” to the next level.

Harris’ own childhood story wasn’t easy. He was raised in the slums of Kingston, yet he was able overcome his humble beginnings. The three-time Olympian will share how he conquered many obstacles to achieve his grand dream of competing in the Olympics. The Jamaican bobsled team story, which was told in the Disney movie, Cool Runnings, continues to inspire to others. The team now represents the idea that regardless of where you are from or your circumstances, you can defy expectations and achieve.

“Devon’s story fits well with the Clothes For Kids’ mission,” notes Executive Director Joan Morrison. “Helping kids in the community overcome difficult circumstances is our primary purpose. We know when children have access to high-quality school clothes and shoes, they can attend their classes feeling warm, well-dressed, and ready to succeed.”

Starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood, this event will help Clothes For Kids raise the funds necessary to ensure over 5,000 Snohomish County students are ready for this 2023-2024 school year. All the proceeds go directly to the Clothes For Kids school wardrobe program.

Please come to the Clothes for Kids Transforming Lives Breakfast and hear Devon’s inspirational message. To register, visit the Clothes For Kids registration page. Tickets are free. Please consider donating to our cause. Table captains with eight attendees or more can host tables featuring their company’s name.