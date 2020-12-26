Sponsor spotlight: Time to consider year-end planning opportunities

Happy Holidays!

2020 was a year like no other. Yet even amid market turbulence, changing tax laws and historically low interest rates, there are several year-end planning opportunities to consider. With this in mind, RBC Wealth Management has put together a list of important year-end planning topics to review, including tax-sensitive investment strategies, ways to boost your retirement savings, guidance on charitable giving and tips for success in the new year. You can find the RBC Year End checklist here.

At Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team, we specialize in working with busy families to build and preserve wealth. If you would like to learn more and start to plan for 2021, please reach out to us at 425-712-7309.

No matter how you are spending the holidays, we send warm wishes for good health to you and your family. Our family looks forward to working with your family.

Sincerely,

Heather Krause & Pat Thorpe

Financial Advisors