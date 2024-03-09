Sponsor spotlight: Time to schedule your spring and summer painting projects

Sam Souza Painting LLC

Now is the time to get some of those interior and exterior painting projects on our schedule because it won’t be long before the spring and summer rush is on! Contact us now to get a concise bid and to get your project scheduled.

About Us

Sam Souza Painting LLC is a local business owned by Sam Souza, an Edmonds painting contractor proudly serving the greater Edmonds area. We are an independent business that offers painting services to residential and commercial clients. We assist with projects of all types and sizes. We take pride in treating client spaces with the respect that we would treat our own home.

Read Reviews From Happy Homeowners:

“If we could give 10 stars, we would! Sam is really professional, meticulous, fast and does a beautiful job painting, and cleaning up. He did our ceilings in 2 days, not a speck of paint left anywhere. We will call him again for our next painting job!” – Sue C. “If you are looking for a pro, and not just someone to put some paint on your walls, Sam is the person to call. You’ll be left with a job you are proud to show your family and friends, no mess to clean up, and a memorable experience with a true craftsman.” – Judy M

What To Expect

Sam is a licensed and insured painting contractor offering residential and commercial clients interior and exterior painting and staining, drywall repair, woodwork and trim refinishing, pressure washing and more. From quoting to completing a project, Sam Souza Painting LLC provides their clients with clear, regular, and organized communications regarding pricing, scheduling, and progress. They make themselves available to answer client questions about their projects anytime in order to maximize peace of mind. The result is an efficient and professional experience with meticulous results.

Services Offered

– Interior wall painting

– Interior ceiling painting

– Interior elements painting and staining

– Drywall repair

– Exterior siding and trim painting

– Exterior staining

-Pressure washing

Contact Sam Today for a Quote

Call/text: 206-702-7242

Email: sam@samsouzapainting.com

Visit the website: www.samsouzapainting.com

License Information

– Washington Business License No (UBI): 605 380 597

– Contractor Registration No: SAMSOSP765BD