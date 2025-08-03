Sponsor spotlight: Tiny barn, big personality — unique custom builds we loved

At The Original Mini Barns, we believe a shed should never feel like an afterthought. It should be a seamless extension of your lifestyle — a space that fits your personality, your property, and your everyday needs. For over 40 years, we’ve built mini barns and micro buildings that go far beyond simple storage. Each structure we craft is custom-built by hand right here in the Puget Sound region, designed to be as unique as the person who owns it.

From cozy retreats to functional workspaces, we’ve brought hundreds of dream sheds to life — each one packed with personality and purpose.

Big Functionality in a Small Footprint

It’s easy to underestimate what you can do with a compact structure — until you’ve seen what our customers dream up. We’ve built:

Tiny home-inspired studios with full insulation, electrical packages and finished interiors.

Backyard garden cottages with sliding glass doors and cedar planter boxes.

Pop-up vendor sheds used at weekend markets, designed with front awnings and display space.

Tool sheds turned taverns, complete with built-in shelving and outdoor lighting.

Custom bike or gear lockers for outdoor adventurers needing secure, weatherproof space.

The beauty of our work is in the detail. From hand-framed construction to custom layouts and finishes, you control how your shed looks, feels and functions.

Spotlight: The Forester – A Customer Favorite

Our most popular build? Without a doubt, it’s the Forester-style mini barn. It’s a customer favorite for good reason.

The Forester stands tall with a steep pitched roof and clean, symmetrical lines that give it a classic, modern-like appearance. Its higher profile provides plenty of overhead space for storage or even a small loft addition — making it a top pick for those who want maximum function in a modest footprint.

We’ve customized Foresters into:

Home offices with tongue-and-groove pine walls

Studio spaces with oversized windows for natural light

Rugged workshops with double doors and metal roofing

Guest room-style retreats with French doors and full electrical

Ready to withstand the Pacific Northwest’s rainy seasons without warping, swelling, or rotting.

Custom-Built, Your Way

At The Original Mini Barns, no two sheds are the same—because no two customers are. Every part of your micro building can be customized to match your vision:

Layout and Size – Choose your exact dimensions, add extra height or go compact with smart storage.

Doors and Windows – From sliding glass doors to carriage-style barn doors and custom windows.

Siding and Trim – James Hardie lap, cedar, metal, board & batten — whatever fits your style.

Paint or Stain Colors – Any combination to match your home, landscape or personal brand.

Interior Options – Insulation, electrical packages, wall finishes, built-in storage and more.

Rooflines and Overhangs – Gable, shed, gambrel — you choose the vibe.

We don’t offer “cookie-cutter” sheds. Instead, we offer possibility — and we’re here to help bring it to life, from the first idea to final build.

Built to Last in the Pacific Northwest

We’ve built and installed over 12,000 custom mini barns across the Puget Sound since 1983. We know how to build for the weather, and the lifestyle of our local customers. Every shed is hand-framed by experienced craftspeople using durable materials and industry-leading building practices.

When you choose The Original Mini Barns, you’re not just getting a building. You’re getting:

Personalized design support.

Free consultations.

On-site construction.

Structures designed to last for decades.

Your Dream Shed Starts Here

Whether you need a small shed to declutter your garage or a fully finished micro-building to change how you live, we’re here to build it — your way.

Let’s bring your ideas to life.