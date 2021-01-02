Sponsor spotlight: Tips for hiring a reputable remodeler

After spending more time at home during the past year, you may be one of the many homeowners motivated to modernize your home and hire a remodeler. Depending on the scope of your project, you’ll likely be sharing your home with the remodelers’ crews for weeks or even months. It’s critical to find a reliable professional to oversee your remodel from start to finish.

With so many options, where do you begin your search for a professional? The best place to start is by utilizing a directory of professional remodelers. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has a directory of professional remodelers in your area dedicated to the highest professional and ethical standards in the home building industry. After you’ve narrowed down your search, take note of the following characteristics to ensure that you will enjoy your completed project.

Experience. Ask how long the remodeler has been in business. Longevity suggests financial stability, which is necessary for the remodeler to complete the job and still be available if problems arise after the job is finished. Also, the more jobs the company has completed, the more expertise the remodeler will bring to your project.

Reputation. Ask the remodeler for customer names and phone numbers so you can call to get their impressions of the company’s work and customer service. Ideally, ask to be in contact with customers whose projects were similar to the one you’re planning. Ask whether these home owners would hire the company again.

Business credentials. Ask your remodeler about their involvement with your local builders’ association and its affiliated local Remodelers Council. Groups like these keep their members informed about new products, construction techniques, business practices and industry issues. Participation can be an indicator of a remodeler’s commitment to professionalism and to the remodeling industry.

License and insurance. Ask to see a copy of the remodeler’s license, if your state has such requirements, and call the licensing agency to find out if there are any unresolved complaints against the company you might hire. It is also important to verify that the remodeler carries workers’ compensation and liability insurance. Insurance certificates protect you from liability in situations involving job site injuries or property damage resulting from the work being done on your home.

For more information on finding, evaluating and working with a remodeler, contact Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., a local professional in Shoreline, at www.ironsbc.com

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.