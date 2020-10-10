Sponsor spotlight: Tips for preventing home storm damage

Hurricanes and other storms have produced damaging winds and flooding across the country this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts more storm activity through the fall. Storms can be life threating and potentially cause damage to your home, so it is important take steps to protect your home and family before the next severe weather event.

Each September, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognizes National Preparedness Month, to encourage and remind Americans to be prepared for disasters or emergencies in their homes, businesses, and communities. There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home before storms strike. Consider the following:

Put Away Patio Furniture. You may have been spending more time at home this year and invested in patio furniture to enjoy your outdoor living space. A storm with gusty winds is likely to upend any objects that are not anchored down or stored. If you store items in your garage, do not forget to secure the door. High winds can blow through the door and damage the contents inside.

Trim Trees and Clean Gutters. A simple exterior assessment can help you determine if you need to clean your gutters or remove loose tree branches vulnerable to wind gusts that could damage your home. Heavy rains can weight down gutters, so firmly secure any loose gutters.

Create Home Safety Kit. To keep your home healthy and safe, you will want to make sure you have basic household items to last for a few days in case of an emergency. A disaster supplies kit should include water, non-perishable food, a first aid kit and flashlight. A full list of recommended items is available on ready.gov. In the wake of COVID-19, FEMA suggests adding face coverings, soap/hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus or other viruses and the flu.

Repair Loose Roof Shingles. Roof damage makes your home susceptible to rain/water leaks if strong winds blow shingles off the top of your home. Make sure all shingles are secured properly. An experienced roofer will be able to make recommendations to remove and replace any loose singles.

Protect your home for a natural disaster and if repairs are indicated, contact Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.



By Melissa Irons, CGR CAPS CGP

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.