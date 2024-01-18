Sponsor spotlight: Tips on designing with color

Rachael Bauer, Interior Designer

LEED AP ID+C, NCIDQ #30282

425-765-7680 | www.rbbydesign.com

Despite the frequent occurrence of gray skies in the Pacific Northwest, it is intriguing that grays and neutrals remain popular choices for interior design. In fact, Benjamin Moore even named the paint color 2130-70 “Seattle Gray.” If you are looking to introduce color into your space, read on for tips on how to tastefully incorporate it into a timeless design palette.

First, consider the nature of the space, as some rooms lend themselves to color application more than others. Spaces with less frequent use, such as a mudroom, powder room, laundry room or pantry, are less intimidating for experimenting with color. Additionally, focus on areas meant to inspire or invigorate, such as an office, bonus/entertainment room, or fitness space. These spaces provide excellent opportunities to apply color through painted walls or, to dress up your walls further, consider using wallcoverings for added dimension and texture.

Color on walls is not as daunting as it might seem; it can easily be repainted, unlike built-in elements. Embrace newer concepts like removable wallpaper (some are even recyclable!), available from sources like Spoonflower (www.spoonflower.com), which won’t damage your walls and offers a non-permanent solution.

Color can be prominently displayed through décor, plants and accessories. In addition, consider interweaving color through pillows, throws and bedding. Utilize pillow covers with separate inserts for seasonal and holiday variation – a sustainable practice that minimizes storage needs. Area rugs provide a less overwhelming means of infusing color into your space, and they are replaceable. Art can introduce subtle or bold pops of color to your walls without committing to a fully-colored space. The trend of gallery walls allows for interchangeable art or photography, enabling frequent updates and personalization.

For those apprehensive about vibrant colors, explore less saturated options – tones that lean more gray or neutral with a hint of color. Consider the desired effect, as color saturation (i.e., the intensity of a color) influences the overall ambiance, ranging from calm and relaxing to energized and inspiring. Color psychology teaches us that different colors can evoke various feelings, moods, appetite, and even influence blood pressure.

Whether you are hesitant about adding color, or you are seeking a new perspective on color use in interior design, these tips aim to help you overcome your reservations and view color in a new way. Color is a powerful tool for adding interest and personalization to your space; don’t shy away from getting creative with it!

These design insights are provided by Rachael Bauer, interior designer and owner of rb.by.design.